Pico Duarte
Pico Duarte potency is higher THC than average.
Pico Duarte is an indica-dominant strain offered under the Codes brand, known for its deeply relaxing, restful effects and smooth, grounding flavor profile. Typically testing around 24–25% THC, this cultivar features an earthy, kushy aroma with hints of citrus and herbal sweetness, supported by a terpene bouquet of beta-caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene, linalool, and nerolidol that amplifies its soothing character. On the palate, Pico Duarte presents a smooth, slightly sweet herbal smoke with a musky, grounding finish that lingers pleasantly. The effects lean toward calming the body and quieting the mind, making it ideal for unwinding after a long day, easing tension, and supporting restful evenings.
