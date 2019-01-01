ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Green Team Genetics in Massachusetts, Pie of the Tiger crosses Motorbreath #15 and Pie 95. This strain combines menthol and cherry terps to make a piney, gassy, and cherry-flavored heavy-hitter. Additionally, the plant is a treat to grow with leaves taking on beautiful pink, red, and purple patterns during flowering.

