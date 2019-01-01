A limited release by Green Team Genetics, Pie Tree is a cross of Lemon Tree and their own Pie 95. Lemon Tree brings a sugary lemon diesel aroma while Pie 95 brings a cherry fuel, creating a great terpene profile that is lip-smacking good.
