stock photo similar to Pineapple Bang
Pineapple Bang
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
write a review
Pineapple Bang is a cannabis strain. Pineapple Bang is a cross of Pineapple Fruz x Wild Cherry from the top breeders Seed Junky Genetics. Pineapple Bang should have huge tropical fruit and cherry notes and potency. We're still learning more about rthis strain, leave one of the first reviews of Pineapple Bang.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Pineapple BangOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pineapple Bang products near you
Similar to Pineapple Bang near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—