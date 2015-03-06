ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Hanz.zzzzz
Member since 2019
Best strain I’ve ever had!!!!!! When I heard the name I knew I had to try it. Smells very fruity and was a beautiful green color I was in heaven when I took the first puff pain was eliminated and I felt a creative spark. I continued to draw for 3 hours after and felt amazing! I recommend everyone tr...
Avatar for Hanz.zzzz
Member since 2018
I wanted to try this strain so bad because the name made me laugh. When I found out this existed I was like nooooo way. Took two tokes from my bong and damn.... it got me so high I was just chilling and enjoying the wind whistling outside
CreativeHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for danimarinphoto
Member since 2017
Amazing smoke and an amazing daytime high. Smells extremely potent but doesn’t knock you out.
EuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for mojospur
Member since 2017
lovely strain. instantly euphoric and I got a nice balance body high. I felt uplifted happy and got a dry pineapple/smoke taste mouth but it feels perfectly mellow with a clear positive head. I have bad aniexty and normally some strains set me off but this smoke gave me a nice Sence of wellbeing wh...
EuphoricTalkative
Photos

Avatar for fuzzycoconuts
Member since 2014
My favorite strain. Smells like straight up pineapples and tastes really fruity. The nugs are so colorful and dense. Real nice head high, gets you stupid. I love how my pictures been the background for this since summer 2k16 The mad purple and orange one is mine
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Samleo1914
Member since 2017
besides smelling like dog poo..it is very smooth earthy taste and keeps you up and productive!
Avatar for Samleo1914
Member since 2017
Besides smelling like dog poo lol its really good! Definitely keeps you productive.
