Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Dog Shit.
Reviews
37
Hanz.zzzzz
Member since 2019
Best strain I’ve ever had!!!!!! When I heard the name I knew I had to try it. Smells very fruity and was a beautiful green color I was in heaven when I took the first puff pain was eliminated and I felt a creative spark. I continued to draw for 3 hours after and felt amazing! I recommend everyone tr...
I wanted to try this strain so bad because the name made me laugh. When I found out this existed I was like nooooo way. Took two tokes from my bong and damn.... it got me so high I was just chilling and enjoying the wind whistling outside
lovely strain. instantly euphoric and I got a nice balance body high. I felt uplifted happy and got a dry pineapple/smoke taste mouth but it feels perfectly mellow with a clear positive head. I have bad aniexty and normally some strains set me off but this smoke gave me a nice Sence of wellbeing wh...
My favorite strain. Smells like straight up pineapples and tastes really fruity. The nugs are so colorful and dense. Real nice head high, gets you stupid. I love how my pictures been the background for this since summer 2k16
The mad purple and orange one is mine