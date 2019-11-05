Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Hash Plant.
Reviews
1
420NM_chica
Member since 2016
This strain is one of my favorite indicas! Every single muscle in my body is completely relaxed, yet I don't feel that typical indica "heavyness." I feel like I'm floating! Very giggly and euphoric. Great for depression, and you'll sleep like baby :)