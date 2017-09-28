We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Be careful using this strain if you’re trying to combat racing thoughts or need sleep. I’ve been using it for three days and have only slept for three hours because my brain won’t turn off. It allows for my thoughts to gently float through my head, but they don’t stop. It makes your body feel tingly...
I like this strain as it does provide a productive and peaceful high for the most part, but it did give me a headache and irritability. I've never experienced irritability from a sativa before. Maybe it's just me.
I like to call this one forget weed. it gets me active enough to be moving around my house and I end up misplacing stuff and forgetting what I’m doing. Probably my favorite strain from taste, the way it smokes, and the high. Highly recommend!
When I'm down, depressed sad or just in a funk, my go to is pineapple kush. I just found out my vacation has been cancelled due to weather. I was so depressed all day. I hit up my local dispensary and got me a cartridge of pineapple kush. All better. I swear, 2 decent hits off my vape pen and I am ...