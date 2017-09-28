ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pineapple Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Kush.

Effects

460 people reported 3564 effects
Happy 61%
Relaxed 49%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 46%
Hungry 29%
Stress 41%
Pain 30%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 27%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 25%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 4%

Reviews

611

Avatar for bipolarbabv
Member since 2020
Be careful using this strain if you’re trying to combat racing thoughts or need sleep. I’ve been using it for three days and have only slept for three hours because my brain won’t turn off. It allows for my thoughts to gently float through my head, but they don’t stop. It makes your body feel tingly...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticTingly
Avatar for SinDeeMonroe
Member since 2020
I like this strain as it does provide a productive and peaceful high for the most part, but it did give me a headache and irritability. I've never experienced irritability from a sativa before. Maybe it's just me.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticTalkative
Avatar for xxjonnyboy73xx
Member since 2020
I like to call this one forget weed. it gets me active enough to be moving around my house and I end up misplacing stuff and forgetting what I’m doing. Probably my favorite strain from taste, the way it smokes, and the high. Highly recommend!
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Photos

User uploaded image of Pineapple Kush
User uploaded image of Pineapple Kush
User uploaded image of Pineapple Kush
User uploaded image of Pineapple Kush
User uploaded image of Pineapple Kush
User uploaded image of Pineapple Kush
User uploaded image of Pineapple Kush
Avatar for treetrunkspunk
Member since 2016
munchies, munchies, munchies, and I never have appetite:)
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for NotACop2015
Member since 2015
Pretty mellow high. Feel toned down and comfortable.
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Jugs97
Member since 2020
great smell just like pineapple.super chiefly. nice relaxing smooth high
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for DabbinMama
Member since 2018
When I'm down, depressed sad or just in a funk, my go to is pineapple kush. I just found out my vacation has been cancelled due to weather. I was so depressed all day. I hit up my local dispensary and got me a cartridge of pineapple kush. All better. I swear, 2 decent hits off my vape pen and I am ...
Reported
feelings