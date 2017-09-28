ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.1 630 reviews

Pineapple Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Herbal
Pine

Calculated from 43 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 630 reviews

Pineapple Kush
  • Fruity
  • Herbal
  • Pine

Pineapple Kush is a cannabis strain that carries an aroma of pineapple with accents of caramel and butter. The flavor is described as a subtle sweet pineapple taste with a mint undertone. While the breeder of this strain is unknown, its parent strains are Pineapple and Master Kush. The buds are brown/green in color and covered with amber crystals. The buzz is commonly described as cerebral, with a light body sensation.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

460 people reported 3564 effects
Happy 61%
Relaxed 49%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 46%
Hungry 29%
Stress 41%
Pain 30%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 27%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 25%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 4%

Reviews

630

Avatar for arcturiandreams
Member since 2016
This is by far one of my favorite strains. The high is incredible - it is the perfect balance of a head and body high. I've found this to be the most effective strain for managing my chronic pain and epilepsy. I didn't have any seizures when I was smoking this, which was quite impressive. Most strai...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for michaelryan420
Member since 2014
I took 4 hits and I was gone. I smoked this and started to feel it right away. I started to do stuff around the house very good head high everything was slow mo. then when I was done I laid down to chill. This was the best body high. I thought I was in a massage chair. my new favorite
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for LuckyStrikeMike420
Member since 2014
With a vape, this shit tastes good and gets you mad stoned, but personally I like this strain during summertime and rolling it up in pineapple White Owls. its like smoking a pina colada, incredidank
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for mattrich95
Member since 2015
This is the best smelling and tasting bud I've ever smoked. Bravo to the creator of this strain. I get a little stupid high on it but it's always a good time. Verrrrry euphoric.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for kristynbeth
Member since 2011
I used to be able to outsmoke almost anyone...solo smoke a blunt and go to work kind of smoker. And then I had a bad acid trip that resulted in CRAZY anxiety. I couldn't hardly handle a high, couldn't be around anyone while high, and it led to me quitting weed overall. A year later, I started wea...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedSleepyTingly
Find Pineapple Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pineapple Kush nearby.

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Pineapple
parent
Second strain parent
Master Kush
parent
Strain
Pineapple Kush
Strain child
Golden Pineapple
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Pineapple Kush

