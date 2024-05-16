To preface this i hate Sativas and never buy them, like never and usually only get indica or 50/50s that have predominantly indica effects: The buds were very bright pink and dark green almost a purple and very fresh, fresh to the point where you could squeeze them and they would go back to how they were. The terpenes on this particular batch were 3.14% which tasted amazingly when taken as a nice big bong rip, it tasted very sweet with some gas and like a fresh fruit bowl on the inhale, and the exhale gave me some pineapple notes along with apple, this id a juicer for sure. This shit got me speaking like an aussie to my girlfriend and i managed to get a lot of college work done while still feeling high in my ideal indica zone. This feels like an indica with focus and i love it for that, damn good strain i will say even with it being a 70/30 sativa.

