Pineapple Sherbet reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Sherbet.
Pineapple Sherbet strain effects
Pineapple Sherbet strain flavors
Pineapple Sherbet strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pineapple Sherbet reviews
g........1
May 16, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
To preface this i hate Sativas and never buy them, like never and usually only get indica or 50/50s that have predominantly indica effects: The buds were very bright pink and dark green almost a purple and very fresh, fresh to the point where you could squeeze them and they would go back to how they were. The terpenes on this particular batch were 3.14% which tasted amazingly when taken as a nice big bong rip, it tasted very sweet with some gas and like a fresh fruit bowl on the inhale, and the exhale gave me some pineapple notes along with apple, this id a juicer for sure. This shit got me speaking like an aussie to my girlfriend and i managed to get a lot of college work done while still feeling high in my ideal indica zone. This feels like an indica with focus and i love it for that, damn good strain i will say even with it being a 70/30 sativa.
d........r
April 4, 2021
Creative
Hungry
This is an amazing strain that I feel like needs way more attention. It tastes very strongly of pineapples and it’s so lovely. It’s a slightly sativa dominant hybrid (60/40) and is energizing yet relaxing. It energizes without making you tense or super shaky like green crack or something. Overall it’s a super nice strain to like sit and toke on the couch and watch a movie, or get up and have a productive and medicated day.
s........9
April 12, 2021
Focused
Sleepy
Uplifted
Absolutely one of my new favorites. Bright pineapple, hard to mistake it. Soothes the brain to allow for either happy, focused sativa effects and also relaxed and calming indica. A beautiful hybrid that deserves way more attention than it receives.
A........2
March 12, 2021
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Love this strain total different level to most strains I’ve had very pungent
B........r
March 8, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Helps with pain for sure. I have thoroughly enjoyed pineapple strains the most