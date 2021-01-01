Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. Pineapple Spritzer

Pineapple Spritzer

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
Tingly
Sleepy
Relaxed
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1 reviews

Pineapple Spritzer is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Pineapple Spritzer. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Pineapple Spritzer near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Pineapple Spritzer effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1 people reported 6 effects
Tingly
100% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy

Similar to Pineapple Spritzer

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Pineapple Spritzer reviews1

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight