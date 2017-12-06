ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for lilwolf192
Member since 2017
One of my recent favorite finds, gives an amazing relaxing feeling while giving major couch lock. migraines and cramps are gone with this one!
Avatar for xbaladad1
Member since 2019
This is some fire 🔥🔥 top 3 for sure 🙌🏽
Avatar for OkieTokie918
Member since 2019
Off the bat the sight and smell are superb. Highly anticipated the taste to match, but unfortunately it did not. Could have been a grow mishap. 4/5☆
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for dedwerkz
Member since 2016
I sampled this strain from Bloom Phoenix. The smell was amazing, completely living up to its namesake. The intensity of the flavor and the smell through both my Arizer Solo and Dynavap was intense and, yes, intoxicating! The high is strong and colored by fits of laughter and intense focus, it is a s...
Avatar for Sativaguy6
Member since 2019
Nice euphoria mental high, I was day dreaming a lot! Very happy and relaxing high.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Silvster27
Member since 2017
So I got this garage that is seperated from the house where I usually go when I want to take puff and relax and mellow out from the crazy shitstorm I call my average day. So my garage is a complete freaking mess on this given day, nothing other than the strand I chose changed. Fast forward 2 1/2 ho...
Avatar for Palouse_mo
Member since 2019
Holy smokes!! Honestly.. the body high. Good lord! First the tingles hit me like a wave, and then I felt every noise that hit my ears. It was intense.. The giggle game is strong with this strain :) I wouldn't smoke this if I needed to function or hold a serious conversation.
EuphoricGigglyHappyTinglyUplifted