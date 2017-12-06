Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I sampled this strain from Bloom Phoenix. The smell was amazing, completely living up to its namesake. The intensity of the flavor and the smell through both my Arizer Solo and Dynavap was intense and, yes, intoxicating! The high is strong and colored by fits of laughter and intense focus, it is a s...
So I got this garage that is seperated from the house where I usually go when I want to take puff and relax and mellow out from the crazy shitstorm I call my average day. So my garage is a complete freaking mess on this given day, nothing other than the strand I chose changed. Fast forward 2 1/2 ho...
Holy smokes!! Honestly.. the body high. Good lord! First the tingles hit me like a wave, and then I felt every noise that hit my ears. It was intense.. The giggle game is strong with this strain :)
I wouldn't smoke this if I needed to function or hold a serious conversation.