Pineapple Whip reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Whip.
Pineapple Whip strain effects
Pineapple Whip strain helps with
- 63% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 36% of people say it helps with Depression
- 36% of people say it helps with Pain
L........z
May 7, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
This is a great strain to just sit down and unwind for a bit. It does make me feel uplifted and relaxed at the same time. I will say it makes me do one weird thing where I'll suddenly lose my train of thought and find myself forgetting what I was even doing for a bit. Ill be just standing there like a Sim waiting for an action.
l........u
September 7, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Well balanced hybrid. Most hybrid strains make me sleepy, this one does not. And though I wouldn’t use this strain while trying to focus or be super productive, it is good for unwinding without feeling sluggish
S........0
September 14, 2024
Creative
Happy
its a steady high not crazy potent but it will get you there with a few hits the initial taste with the cartridge is sweet but a bitter aftertaste thus 4 star review . I like it alot though it does wonders for my anxiety and depression its a very "life is good " high
o........1
March 16, 2024
Creative
Focused
Memorable strain for sure. Citrus forward with herbal undertones & it’s creamy. It’s hybrid so it doesn’t make you fatigued, drowsy, or tired. Definitely a feel-good, sit back, and just do whatever you feel like.
T........t
December 8, 2023
Creative
Focused
Talkative
Uplifted
Bunt Cake like sweetness, very forward pineapple flavor.
k........k
February 19, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
feels rlly nice
s........8
September 29, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Nice strain, was a really good relaxed daytime buzz. For me, super munchie though.
h........9
March 17, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
super amazing strain. great head high. can still do every day tasks without much struggle or dizziness. great taste, in my opinion it’s not very pungent. the pineapple isn’t very prominent, it’s more citrusy.