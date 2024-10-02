Wow… Green Dot is truly showing off with this strain. Pink Froot is unlike any strain I’ve ever smoked. It smells like grapefruit, tastes like tropical fruit, and has an aftertaste of fruit punch. It’s sooo good. When ground up, the flower is full of light purple (almost dark pink) herb— just gorgeous. I would say Pink Froot provides a dynamic elevation that allows the user to optimize productivity, rest, or both. I like that this strain caters to all situations. If you’re thinking of trying it, GO FOR IT!