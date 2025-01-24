Pink Goo reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pink Goo.
Pink Goo strain effects
Pink Goo strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
r........s
January 24, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This one hits u after 3 puffs,All of a sudden the warm envelope s you and you feel Euphoria. Your day melts away in between this body warming sensation and your mind just stops overthinking and replaying the stress of the day but rather your state of mind is now relaxed and ready to unwind without fog but just enough of that frontal face feel.
z........b
April 16, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Great strain! Like all my flower, I mixed it 1:1 with Pure Sun CBD and put it in my dry herb vape. It was pretty effective for back muscle pain. Super fun, happy, uplifting, without being jittery or anxiety inducing. It was super fresh too, so it was very smooth. Definitely recommend it, and it’s absolutely going in my regular rotation.
P........6
August 22, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Nice, warm and fuzzy uplifted euphoric high. Great daytime smoke for indica lovers.
k........y
March 6, 2022
Kinda harsh on the throat