Pink Mars
aka Pink Mars Kush, Pink Mars OG
Pink Mars
Pkr
Hybrid
Pink Mars, also called Pink Mars OG and Pink Mars Kush, is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mars OG and Blood Rose. Pink Mars has 17% THC, making it an ideal choice for beginners. The dominant terpene of Pink Mars is myrcene. Pink Mars is bred by Riot Seeds. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pink Mars, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
