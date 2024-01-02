Pink Monet reviews
Pink Monet strain effects
Pink Monet strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
w........a
January 2, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
The sample I had was dark green-purple-black egg-shaped flowers that looked like kush. The breeder says the strain is sativa and mentions Limonene and appetite so I have avoided testing until now. I do not handle munchies well. I smoked a 0.3 gram doob at 2PM. Initially I am enjoying a deep euphoria that makes typing this arduous. I have an urge to do something I have tons of energy and creative ideas. I have a little bit of verbal impairment. I continued working until 3pm seemed like hours. No problem with munchies. At 4pm I smoked the roach. At 7Pm still buzzed. I did not get the munchies. I would buy again if available at street price.
J........y
December 12, 2023
Energetic
Anxious
The smoke is very smooth, with no overwhelming flavor one way or another. The intensity of the strain comes on strong. The sativa is powerful and plateaud at a point where I was functional, but I didn't want to deal with anyone else for a few minutes. Good time for a bathroom break. As the sativa high comes down the indica creeps, relieving my muscle aches. It didn't last that long unfortunately. Coming from an experienced smoker, this strain will get you buzzed. But it wasn't anything special and you need to smoke a lot.