Pink Monet
Pink Monet is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain bred by Maven Genetics and made from a combination of Sour Sangria and Twisted Cherries. Pink Monet glistens with glass-like trichomes that lay over violet and grass-green buds; thick russet hairs abound that give it a red-pink glow. Its THC content can reach as much as 30%. Its fruity parents give this strain a floral, sweet, and citrus profile, as well as a high that elevates mood, boosts creativity, and eventually winds down into a soothing buzz. Medical patients who need help with their appetite, insomnia, and stress can find benefits in Pink Monet. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pink Monet, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Pink Monet strain effects
Pink Monet strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
