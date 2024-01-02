The smoke is very smooth, with no overwhelming flavor one way or another. The intensity of the strain comes on strong. The sativa is powerful and plateaud at a point where I was functional, but I didn't want to deal with anyone else for a few minutes. Good time for a bathroom break. As the sativa high comes down the indica creeps, relieving my muscle aches. It didn't last that long unfortunately. Coming from an experienced smoker, this strain will get you buzzed. But it wasn't anything special and you need to smoke a lot.