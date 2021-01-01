Pink Moon is a hybrid marijuana strain from Houseplant, a California-based cannabis company founded by Seth Rogan. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Pink Moon - If you've dabbed, smoked, or consumed this strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
