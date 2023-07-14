What a strain - very hybrid effects, leaning slightly indica if anything - sooooo nice for a relaxing evening doing anything really. Can be done as a wake n bake but be ready for an afternoon nap. No huge munchies to speak of but great euphoria and body high. A must cop if you find it. Concentrate form, Superflux brand, 14% terps, heated nail to 500F and let it cool a little. Amazing taste as well.