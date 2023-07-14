Pink Truffle reviews
b........2
July 14, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I didn’t find the taste very appealing but the high made up for it by far. Super energetic and happy high. One of my favorites all time.
a........2
September 30, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Happy
Give me energy and relaxes all at the same time i have it in exotic so the flavor is outstanding
L........z
July 28, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
I smoke consistently and this strain had me high asab 😂 even though it’s a hybrid it still gives a good head/body high definitely a good strain to add to the line up
v........9
June 8, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Taste yum relaxing and euphoric.
r........8
September 10, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Nice looking nugs tasty got me glued in the recliner 😵
m........7
October 10, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
I really enjoy the flavorful weed, super clean and tasty! Overall great high, fantastic matched strains
t........0
May 5, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
I can smoke this strain for months straight and not increase tolerance. I love this strain more than any other. It's consistent for me.
l........y
January 7, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
What a strain - very hybrid effects, leaning slightly indica if anything - sooooo nice for a relaxing evening doing anything really. Can be done as a wake n bake but be ready for an afternoon nap. No huge munchies to speak of but great euphoria and body high. A must cop if you find it. Concentrate form, Superflux brand, 14% terps, heated nail to 500F and let it cool a little. Amazing taste as well.