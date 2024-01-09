Pistachio Gelato reviews
s........5
January 9, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
High didn’t last long but still felt chill afterwards. Harsh
n........5
March 8, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
I used it when I had surgery and it took 60% of pain away. I love this one !!
D........p
March 8, 2024
Creative
Uplifted
If your smoking sitting down , your gonna feel it when you get up !
T........7
December 27, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Loved it
a........4
March 14, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
This strain gives you a very euphoric feeling. I felt like I was floating on a cloud of happiness. It didn't make us sleepy and made activities more enjoyable.