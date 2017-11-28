Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Like all good herb, the first thing you notice when tearing into a tasty bud is the smell and the almost blueberry coffee cake aroma. Definitely gets the appetite stirred. As well I love the look and shape of the bud. It has these awesome snow capped Calyx peaks that stick out with hint of purple. ...