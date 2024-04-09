Platinum Candy reviews
r........m
April 9, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Wife is not a frequent user of flower and describes the high as one which allowed her to focus on the day and ignore the annoyances. She was giggly during the first half hour and then, relaxed into a calm almost comatose state. I am a daily user and I concur with my wife’s description.No anxiety or dry mouth. No paranoia. Very mellow, down to earth high.
W........9
June 10, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Relaxing but not sedating, and a very big enhancement in my mood in general, a great one with great effects!
L........e
December 9, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Not a single complaint from me at all as it did exactly everything it was advertised to do. Beautiful strain. With With a beautiful calming high. I would., would highly recommend gets five stars from me so Keep burning my friends because burning makes the world going round!!!