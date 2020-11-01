Platinum Garlic reviews
Platinum Garlic effects
11 people reported 42 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
45% of people report feeling giggly
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
18% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
9% of people say it helps with headaches
Inflammation
9% of people say it helps with inflammation
Nausea
9% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain