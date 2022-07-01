Platinum Runtz reviews
- 55% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
d........7
July 1, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Runtz was my favorite before I tried this. This is like if Runtz went super saiyan sage mode.
n........p
September 6, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Grown by The Hempire Collective, Platinum Runtz was very heavy on both the gassy smell and taste, which I love. It was the perfect sativa-hybrid, without irritating my anxiety, I was giggly and felt relief, both physically and mentally, after my workday (I’m a budtender!).
e........3
October 5, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
I smoked and vaped this stuff. It has an interesting taste and smell to me but my buddy said he really liked it and that it was a "funky" smell. It definitely gets you high, Bubble gum is the strain that I can compare it to except this hits smoother and it's a little bit stronger.
D........e
September 11, 2022
Runtz is always awesome, so of course the Platinum version is nothing short of stellar. Big taste, punches hard and all I’m doing right now is watching Nirvana Unplugged without a worry in the world and trust me, I have TONS to worry about!
9........5
June 17, 2023
Giggly
Happy
I’ve never been a big fan of platinums when it comes to smoking — they’ve always given me highs that felt off. I wanted to try this strain specifically because half of its parent is Runtz. I’m glad I tried this because while it smelled and looked like a platinum, its effects were a very manageable and enjoyable high. I felt sedated after a few hits, I wasn’t paying attention to conversations and was definitely staring into the distance a bit😂once I got up to do chores I felt like I was able to push the groggy/sluggish feeling to the side and enjoy how I stayed focused on my task. One thing to point out is that if you aren’t moving with this strain, you’ll feel 100% glued to the couch; if you get up and move around you feel in control and floaty. I liked the half and half feeling I got from this strain. The nugs on this strain are insane. I was able to get one that’s two inches in length and an inch and a half across. It’s not super kiefy but makes up for it with its resinous buds.
n........2
June 30, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Best bud I've found in a while
d........3
January 27, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Taste like a Boujee beer...lager
l........e
June 24, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Got mine from Bloom in Kalispell, MT. Tested at 25.55% THC.