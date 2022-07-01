I’ve never been a big fan of platinums when it comes to smoking — they’ve always given me highs that felt off. I wanted to try this strain specifically because half of its parent is Runtz. I’m glad I tried this because while it smelled and looked like a platinum, its effects were a very manageable and enjoyable high. I felt sedated after a few hits, I wasn’t paying attention to conversations and was definitely staring into the distance a bit😂once I got up to do chores I felt like I was able to push the groggy/sluggish feeling to the side and enjoy how I stayed focused on my task. One thing to point out is that if you aren’t moving with this strain, you’ll feel 100% glued to the couch; if you get up and move around you feel in control and floaty. I liked the half and half feeling I got from this strain. The nugs on this strain are insane. I was able to get one that’s two inches in length and an inch and a half across. It’s not super kiefy but makes up for it with its resinous buds.