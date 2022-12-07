Platinum Z reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Platinum Z.
Platinum Z strain effects
Platinum Z strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Depression
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
c........9
December 7, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Bomb a** strain I fuc*ing love this fc*ing strain !!!!!! I give it 10 star's 🌟 🌟 🌟 out of 5 !!!!! Well worth it!! It gets u even more lit then u was b4!!!!! I recommend it if you are a true Stoner !!!pick this strain the fuc* UPPPP 💯 💯
m........0
March 30, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Buds are all perfectly bowl sized and eighths of roundhouse seem pretty fat for being 3.5 grams. It's that doughy fluffy stuff that blows thick white clouds but it does kind of burn fast but not super fast. Buds are a nice emerald green with orange hairs and completely powdered with trichomes and an occasional bud or two had some small amounts of purple. The smell is slight berry with pungent, earthy skunk and it tastes pretty much the same. This distributor roundhouse did a decent job on the grow and the ash is nice and white so it was thoroughly flushed right. The only reason I didn't give it a higher rating is because the strain leaves more to be desired in the high department for those who might be seasoned smokers with a higher tolerance and because it lacks any CBD or any of the other cannabinoids that make a well rounded stone with the moderate 22% thc rating. Just felt like it took a little more for my desired effect but different tokes for different smokes or something like that.
g........8
July 4, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
Dank Strain! Pure bliss in a flavorful, smooth smoke.
b........0
July 3, 2023
Creative
Energetic
I enjoyed this smoke and it's aroma. It's not bad for a house pre roll. Defiantly not rolled with trim which it seems much of the industry dispensaries are giving to their patients. I like Kandy Boy because they ship to all 50 states.
b........6
July 4, 2023
Creative
Focused
Great straim, smooth smoke, tasty finish
r........y
December 25, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Great indica-leaning hybrid with sativa-like effects, minus the anxiety. Great nose on the batch I got, with a fantastic fruity flavor on exhale. Great strain for all day use, minus maybe right before bed. May keep ya up during the first half of the buzz, so plan accordingly, but could work for that as well if consumed slightly earlier than normal if one is using it for bedtime routine stuff.
l........1
August 16, 2023
Euphoric
Got a pre-roll for “free” from kandy boy. Let me tell you… very smooth. Nice quick hard buzz… loved it!
d........7
August 18, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
amazing strain tbh. one of the strains i’ve enjoyed the most.