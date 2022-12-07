Buds are all perfectly bowl sized and eighths of roundhouse seem pretty fat for being 3.5 grams. It's that doughy fluffy stuff that blows thick white clouds but it does kind of burn fast but not super fast. Buds are a nice emerald green with orange hairs and completely powdered with trichomes and an occasional bud or two had some small amounts of purple. The smell is slight berry with pungent, earthy skunk and it tastes pretty much the same. This distributor roundhouse did a decent job on the grow and the ash is nice and white so it was thoroughly flushed right. The only reason I didn't give it a higher rating is because the strain leaves more to be desired in the high department for those who might be seasoned smokers with a higher tolerance and because it lacks any CBD or any of the other cannabinoids that make a well rounded stone with the moderate 22% thc rating. Just felt like it took a little more for my desired effect but different tokes for different smokes or something like that.