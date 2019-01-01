ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Plumberry
  • Leafly flower of Plumberry

Hybrid

Plumberry

Plumberry

Coming from Second Generation Genetics, Plumberry crosses the infamous F4 Blueberry with a female Purple Unicorn to create a sublime strain with deep red and violet colors. Buds produce a dank and chem terpene profile alongside its berry notes. As for the high, you can expect to be put in a dreamy and relaxing state.

 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review