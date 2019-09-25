ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Unicorn
  • Leafly flower of Purple Unicorn

Hybrid

Purple Unicorn

Purple Unicorn

Coming from Bodhi Seeds, Purple Unicorn is a cross of Chemdog and Blackberry Widow. A great new favorite purple cultivar, Purple Unicorn can be expected to produce stinky and sticky chem-flavored nugs.

Reviews

3

Avatar for DarthMook
Member since 2019
Amazing strain. Very fluffy sparkly nugs. If you find it get some.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
write a review