The strain that I've been smoking/loving everytime I see it at my rec shop goes by Durban Glue by Flora Farms. It has been my go-to Sativa Hybrid, it's very good for taking away pain as well as being able to help with a positive mood, because after smoking this your mind will be on whatever is in front of you. It has a mind numbing effect that's accompanied by the euphoric/cerebral buzz that envolopes your body and mind. With parents like Durban Poison and Gorilla Glue #4, I'm surprised it hasn't been hyped up more. It's nice in a sense because more for me but it definitely deserves to be recognized for it's medicinal ability to alleviate life's aches and pains.