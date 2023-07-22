Poison Glue reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Poison Glue.
G........k
July 22, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
The strain that I've been smoking/loving everytime I see it at my rec shop goes by Durban Glue by Flora Farms. It has been my go-to Sativa Hybrid, it's very good for taking away pain as well as being able to help with a positive mood, because after smoking this your mind will be on whatever is in front of you. It has a mind numbing effect that's accompanied by the euphoric/cerebral buzz that envolopes your body and mind. With parents like Durban Poison and Gorilla Glue #4, I'm surprised it hasn't been hyped up more. It's nice in a sense because more for me but it definitely deserves to be recognized for it's medicinal ability to alleviate life's aches and pains.
d........z
May 3, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Hungry
Talkative
One of my favorites so far!! Excellent.