Polaris is a potent hybrid strain (≈60% indica / 40% sativa) with THC levels commonly ranging from 22–31%, known for its frosty resin production, bright terpene expression, and balanced full-spectrum effects. Named after the North Star, this modern exotic cultivar is often associated with icy trichome coverage and a crisp aroma profile blending sweet citrus, pine, herbal spice, and subtle diesel layered over earthy kush undertones. Commonly driven by terpenes such as limonene, caryophyllene, and pinene, Polaris delivers a smooth, flavorful smoke that begins with an uplifting cerebral buzz promoting mood elevation, focus, and creativity before easing into calming body relaxation and mellow physical comfort. Balanced, flavorful, and versatile, Polaris is ideal for evening unwinding, creative sessions, social settings, or anyone seeking a potent hybrid with refreshing flavor and relaxing yet functional effects. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!