Pop Cherry is a potent indica-leaning hybrid newly released in 2025, born from a flavorful cross of Red Pop × Trop Cherry. When lit, Pop Cherry’s dense nugs release a sweet–sour tropical blend accented by bright berry notes, while its aroma mirrors the same profile with simple but satisfying clarity. The high hits quickly, beginning with a wave of euphoria and creative uplift that gradually deepens into calming full-body relaxation and steady sedation. Thanks to its long-lasting effects and notable potency, Pop Cherry is often chosen to help manage muscle spasms, depression, and chronic pain—making it as functional as it is flavorful. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pop Cherry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.