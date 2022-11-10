stock photo similar to Trop Cherry
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Trop Cherry
aka Tropicana Cherry, Cherry Trop
Trop Cherry (aka Tropicana Cherry, or Cherry Trop) is a modern marijuana strain from Relentless Genetics. Trop Cherry is a cross of Tropicana Cookies and Cherry Cookies f3. Trop Cherry smells like a dank tangerines and cherry, with a functional daytime high. Relentless Genetics works out of Colorado and also does Rozay, and Frozay. A Trop Cherry just took first place in a Michigan Cannabis Cup in 2022.
Trop Cherry strain effects
Trop Cherry strain flavors
Trop Cherry strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
Trop Cherry strain reviews111
M........a
November 10, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
g........2
September 21, 2022
Creative
Focused
Happy
8........s
September 26, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Strain spotlight
Trop Cherry strain genetics
Trop Cherry grow information
Trop Cherry is a stunner in the grow room with an electric purple look.