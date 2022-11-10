stock photo similar to Trop Cherry
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%

Trop Cherry

aka Tropicana Cherry, Cherry Trop

Trop Cherry (aka Tropicana Cherry, or Cherry Trop) is a modern marijuana strain from Relentless Genetics. Trop Cherry is a cross of Tropicana Cookies and Cherry Cookies f3. Trop Cherry smells like a dank tangerines and cherry, with a functional daytime high. Relentless Genetics works out of Colorado and also does Rozay, and Frozay. A Trop Cherry just took first place in a Michigan Cannabis Cup in 2022.



Trop Cherry strain effects

Reported by 111 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Happy

Energetic

Trop Cherry strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    21% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
Trop Cherry strain reviews111

November 10, 2022
Beautiful aroma, some of the most beautiful purple flower I've ever seen. But when you break it open it's even more beautiful purple. Great high, wonderful wake and bake
September 21, 2022
Stunning flower. This gave me more of a relaxed and focused high and it’s pretty uplifting. Not the strongest strain but the effects are great. One of my favorites in a while
September 26, 2022
Definitely a light strain…not super intense but very relaxing and nice. A great day strain or something to use after work. Makes me feel real nice and happy. Great for beginners.
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Trop Cherry strain genetics

Trop Cherry grow information

Trop Cherry is a stunner in the grow room with an electric purple look.