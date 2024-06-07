Portobello reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Portobello.
Portobello strain effects
a........n
June 7, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Insane strain by a collab with arcangel, hits with a nice tropical flavor.
j........2
March 29, 2024
Aroused
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Relajante, Somnifero y Relax.
x........z
December 19, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
It tastes just like a Portobello mushroom, this strain feels mainly in the mind with no body effects. Every time I smoked it was a head high with a lot of deep thoughts yet it had me at ease with no worries as if I had the solution to every problem. Also focused to take care of things around the house. For me this is a day time use only.