Portobello
aka Portobello Kush
Portobello is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Portobello is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Portobello typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Portobello’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Portobello, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Portobello strain reviews3
a........n
June 7, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
j........2
March 29, 2024
Aroused
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
x........z
December 19, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly