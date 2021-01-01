Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Loading...

Potato Runtz

Hybrid
Picture of Potato Runtz
stock photo similar to potato runtz
calmingenergizing
flavor & aroma
citrus
top effect
relaxed

Potato Runtz is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Potato Runtz - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup

Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...

Leafly's shopping promise

Here's what to expect when you order online:

Buy legal, clean weed only
Shop high-quality products from local stores
Free online ordering
Placing an order for pickup doesn’t cost extra
No payment until pickup
Order now, pay at the store
Leafly logo

Potato Runtz effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
28% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric

Potato Runtz reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about flavors:
Citrus
28% of people taste the flavor citrus
Lemon
28% of people taste the flavor lemon
Pine
28% of people taste the flavor pine

Potato Runtz reviews7

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Similar to Potato Runtz

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Potato Runtz