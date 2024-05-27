Pound Cake Auto reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pound Cake Auto.
Pound Cake Auto strain effects
Pound Cake Auto strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 24% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Cramps
m........r
May 27, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I didn't expect such large buds, but Pound Cake definitely delivered nice frosty nugs & orange/ red fan leaves. This smokes more like an energetic sativa but she is definitely tasty and worth the 10 weeks invested.
s........6
June 29, 2024
Hungry
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Beautiful strain, as big but I don't recommend it to beginners because it's very thoughtful and mistakes could stunt it. If, on the other hand, you know what you do, I recommend it for its huge buds
S........0
May 23, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Pound Cake is awesome. I roll fat joints when I smoke this
g........s
May 23, 2024
Creative
Hungry
Talkative
To unique of a flavor profile to put into words, just do yourself a favor and try for yourself.
A........0
May 24, 2024
Energetic
Happy
This stuff smells so strong!
f........3
May 24, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Smells just like cake!
p........5
May 23, 2024
Happy
Talkative
Nice balanced strain
g........3
May 24, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
I really love the auto pound cake it's hands down the best daytime strain , the uplifting high lasts all day.