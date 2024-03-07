Pound Town reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pound Town.
Pound Town strain effects
Pound Town reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
M........7
March 7, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Pound town? Just left pound town! With my man, he just took a binch down.
m........r
January 13, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
The potency and taste were top notch. The name of the strain is what draws you in, the flower's potency and high is what will keep you coming back.
s........i
August 13, 2024
Relaxed
Pounding in the high with a cough to settle in deep. -coughed harsh with this on but it settled the high quickly and firm. Heavy head misty thoughts
n........9
December 11, 2024
Relaxed
Talkative
Has a lavender pepper taste with a little sweetness the high is calm and uplifting.a good strain to enjoy nature