stock photo similar to Pound Town
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Pound Town
Pound Town is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fuel and Caramel Apple. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Pound Town is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, the average price of Pound Town typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Pound Town’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pound Town, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Pound TownOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pound Town strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pound Town products near you
Similar to Pound Town near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Pound Town strain reviews5
Read all reviews
M........7
March 7, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
m........r
January 13, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
s........i
August 13, 2024
Relaxed