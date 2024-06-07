Pineapple Runtz Cake reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Runtz Cake.

Pineapple Runtz Cake strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Giggly

Happy

Euphoric

Pineapple Runtz Cake strain flavors

Pineapple

Mango

Apple

Pineapple Runtz Cake strain helps with

  • Headaches
    37% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Anxiety
    37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Eye pressure
    25% of people say it helps with Eye pressure

June 7, 2024
Nice sweet funky pineapple smell and taste. smooth smoke and pretty balanced indica/sativa wise. best of both worlds. makes me feel giggly asf, good for gaming or socialising. highly recommend this strain, try it!! :)
1 person found this helpful
June 6, 2024
This is a great strain soothing tasty high potency give euphoria feeling making you want more out of it relaxing with some energy and wonderness,,
May 13, 2024
strain is really nice. great body euphoria and super relaxing.
April 15, 2024
beautiful dense nugs, and that pineapple candy taste is insane! super chill relaxing but not sleepy high!
March 28, 2024
Sweet smell, taste like pineapple, and very calming strain
March 28, 2024
Very strong pineapple scent, strong sweet scent and taste for sure, for this strain I would recommend the new raw*lyrical lemonade rolling papers for extra sweet tangy taste.
May 19, 2024
One of the best strains I’ve smoke taste wise in a long time, truly tropical pineapple. Great chill yet uplifting buzz that’s good for anytime!
July 9, 2024
Very smooth flavor, kinda sweet Very relaxation strain, but not sleepy Got really faded highly recommend

