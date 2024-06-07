Pineapple Runtz Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Runtz Cake.
Pineapple Runtz Cake strain effects
Pineapple Runtz Cake strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
j........0
June 7, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Nice sweet funky pineapple smell and taste. smooth smoke and pretty balanced indica/sativa wise. best of both worlds. makes me feel giggly asf, good for gaming or socialising. highly recommend this strain, try it!! :)
2........r
June 6, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
This is a great strain soothing tasty high potency give euphoria feeling making you want more out of it relaxing with some energy and wonderness,,
d........7
May 13, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
strain is really nice. great body euphoria and super relaxing.
w........4
April 15, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
beautiful dense nugs, and that pineapple candy taste is insane! super chill relaxing but not sleepy high!
n........g
March 28, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Sweet smell, taste like pineapple, and very calming strain
r........n
March 28, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Very strong pineapple scent, strong sweet scent and taste for sure, for this strain I would recommend the new raw*lyrical lemonade rolling papers for extra sweet tangy taste.
W........9
May 19, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
One of the best strains I’ve smoke taste wise in a long time, truly tropical pineapple. Great chill yet uplifting buzz that’s good for anytime!
m........9
July 9, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Very smooth flavor, kinda sweet Very relaxation strain, but not sleepy Got really faded highly recommend