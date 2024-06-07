stock photo similar to Pineapple Runtz Cake
Hybrid

Pineapple Runtz Cake

aka PRC

Pineapple Runtz Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pina and Runtz Cake. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, delivering a harmonious blend of effects and flavors that appeal to a broad spectrum of cannabis enthusiasts. Pineapple Runtz Cake typically boasts a moderate to high THC content, often averaging around 22%. This makes it an attractive choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers looking for a well-rounded and enjoyable experience. Leafly customers report that Pineapple Runtz Cake's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. This strain is celebrated for its mood-enhancing properties, offering a sense of calm and happiness. Medical marijuana patients frequently select Pineapple Runtz Cake to manage symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Its balanced sativa and indica genetics provide therapeutic relief without excessive sedation, making it versatile for addressing various conditions. Bred by Purple Caper, Pineapple Runtz Cake features flavors like sweet, fruity, and a prominent pineapple undertone, characteristic of its Pineapple Express lineage. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its fruity and earthy aroma. The average price of Pineapple Runtz Cake typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, offering accessibility for those in search of a flavorful and enjoyable cannabis experience. Pineapple Runtz Cake is a well-balanced hybrid strain known for its delightful flavor profile and versatile effects. If you've had the opportunity to try Pineapple Runtz Cake, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Pineapple Runtz Cake

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Pineapple Runtz Cake strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Giggly

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Euphoric

Pineapple Runtz Cake strain flavors

Loading...

Pineapple

Loading...

Mango

Loading...

Apple

Pineapple Runtz Cake strain helps with

  • Headaches
    37% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Anxiety
    37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Eye pressure
    25% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Pineapple Runtz Cake products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Pineapple Runtz Cake near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Pineapple Runtz Cake strain reviews8

June 7, 2024
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Nice sweet funky pineapple smell and taste. smooth smoke and pretty balanced indica/sativa wise. best of both worlds. makes me feel giggly asf, good for gaming or socialising. highly recommend this strain, try it!! :)
1 person found this helpful
April 15, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
beautiful dense nugs, and that pineapple candy taste is insane! super chill relaxing but not sleepy high!
March 28, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Very strong pineapple scent, strong sweet scent and taste for sure, for this strain I would recommend the new raw*lyrical lemonade rolling papers for extra sweet tangy taste.
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Pineapple Runtz Cake strain genetics

Strain parent
RuC
Runtz Cake
parent
Pineapple Runtz Cake
PRC
Pineapple Runtz Cake