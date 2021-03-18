Loading…
President Huckleberry reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain President Huckleberry.

President Huckleberry effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
Tingly
100% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Cramps
100% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
100% of people say it helps with insomnia

President Huckleberry reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Berry
100% of people taste the flavor berry
Earthy
100% of people taste the flavor earthy
Flowery
100% of people taste the flavor flowery

