- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 14% of people say it helps with Inflammation
d........7
June 18, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Hungry
Looking this Strain up I have come to find that is it a very rare strain and has even no reviews. I decided to pick it up and give it a shot after not being able to find to much about it. I smoked this flower out of my bong and it is a smooth and good tasting smoke. Tastes citrusy to me. When trying this strain I felt focused with a strong head high aswell as a slight body high that balanced out perfectly. This Strain gave me very devilish munchies and definitely was not a couch lock as you are able to convince yourself to get up. It’s a rare strain so if you spot it pick it up and give it a shot.
M........0
July 7, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Grabbed some of the Pressure strain at Luxury Leaf’s (Missouri’s 1st Black&Woman Owned dispensary) herre in the 314 huSTLe, MO for only 60 bucks for a Quarter omm doe and it is pretty damn fyre no lie, strain I tried is by Pressure Co. And cultivated by Organic Remedies MO
s........r
October 12, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
If you can get it , it’s well worth it. I’ve been smoking for 42 years, so it’s takes a good strain to really set me up. This does it . Tight nuggets and if you’re rolling it , it burns nice and slow . The taste is very earthy and the the high goes straight to the head and then the body. This will do the trick . The only reason I don’t rate it a five is it’s not as energetic as say Jealousy
s........7
March 7, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Taste like you eat a bowl, of sweet oranges, smells like ammonia and grapefruit when you blow it through your nostrils, it has a strong, chemical, deep fruity smell I will recommend this to anybody that is in deep pain and good for migraines
b........d
May 24, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
🎶Pressure!!!!🎶 pleasure, 🎶 is what you are! You my shin-ing star🎶 🎶 this weeded strain makes! you! go! So! far! Mmm 🎶yeeahh I feel sow good!! So complete!!🎶
g........c
March 11, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Great strain. I was surprised when I looked it up to find its rare and am happy to have been recommended it by my local bud tender. Definitely feelings of euphoria and relaxation. I've been getting it for the past week and will do so until they run out. Definitely recommend if you want to relax and just chill.
d........4
December 8, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
I don't have the eloquent words I see on sites describing bud.I just know when I get my hands on some serious Potent Dabbage after smoking 35yrs! The look reminded me of the first Skunk Weed I ever saw in the late 80's.A white almost milky look zo it.The smell wakes every sence in your body and your brain smiles because it knows something AMAZING is about to happen to it!!
i........0
October 13, 2023
Happy
Tingly
Dry eyes
Smoked it for the first time- dry mouth is intense, but with it. If I had more options I would have included giggly and euphoric. Love it, just randomly smoked it at a friends and was pleasantly surprised to find out it’s a rare blend!