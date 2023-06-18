stock photo similar to Pressure
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%

Pressure

Pressure is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gary Payton and Rainbow Chip. This strain is a frosty and colorful delight that produces a potent and balanced high. Pressure is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pressure effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pressure when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by LUVLI, Pressure features flavors like citrus, pepper, and orange. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Pressure typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Pressure is a rare and exclusive strain that is hard to find in the market. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pressure, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Pressure

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Pressure strain effects

Reported by 15 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Energetic

Pressure strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Cramps
    14% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Inflammation
    14% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Pressure products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Pressure near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Pressure strain reviews15

June 18, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Hungry
Looking this Strain up I have come to find that is it a very rare strain and has even no reviews. I decided to pick it up and give it a shot after not being able to find to much about it. I smoked this flower out of my bong and it is a smooth and good tasting smoke. Tastes citrusy to me. When trying this strain I felt focused with a strong head high aswell as a slight body high that balanced out perfectly. This Strain gave me very devilish munchies and definitely was not a couch lock as you are able to convince yourself to get up. It’s a rare strain so if you spot it pick it up and give it a shot.
11 people found this helpful
July 7, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Grabbed some of the Pressure strain at Luxury Leaf’s (Missouri’s 1st Black&Woman Owned dispensary) herre in the 314 huSTLe, MO for only 60 bucks for a Quarter omm doe and it is pretty damn fyre no lie, strain I tried is by Pressure Co. And cultivated by Organic Remedies MO
4 people found this helpful
October 12, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
If you can get it , it’s well worth it. I’ve been smoking for 42 years, so it’s takes a good strain to really set me up. This does it . Tight nuggets and if you’re rolling it , it burns nice and slow . The taste is very earthy and the the high goes straight to the head and then the body. This will do the trick . The only reason I don’t rate it a five is it’s not as energetic as say Jealousy
3 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight