Looking this Strain up I have come to find that is it a very rare strain and has even no reviews. I decided to pick it up and give it a shot after not being able to find to much about it. I smoked this flower out of my bong and it is a smooth and good tasting smoke. Tastes citrusy to me. When trying this strain I felt focused with a strong head high aswell as a slight body high that balanced out perfectly. This Strain gave me very devilish munchies and definitely was not a couch lock as you are able to convince yourself to get up. It’s a rare strain so if you spot it pick it up and give it a shot.