Pressure
Pressure is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gary Payton and Rainbow Chip. This strain is a frosty and colorful delight that produces a potent and balanced high. Pressure is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pressure effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pressure when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by LUVLI, Pressure features flavors like citrus, pepper, and orange. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Pressure typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Pressure is a rare and exclusive strain that is hard to find in the market. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pressure, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Pressure strain effects
Pressure strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 14% of people say it helps with Inflammation
