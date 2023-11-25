Prism reviews
D........g
November 25, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Fun, uplifting, and social strain. I smoked Prism with my family during a cross country vacation. Everyone was uncontrollably laughing their ass off and having a great time! Glad to finally see it on Leafly.
P........w
September 11, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Vaporized in. Dr. Dabber Switch on custom high temperature. Ok so this is a great strain for daytime, that will allow you to take care of tasks and focus. When the energy/euphoric sativa dies down then the indica starts kicking in and you’ll be happy to relax. The more I inhale (on round 4 now) the less focused I am and I can feel the indica side more. Would be great to play video games to, focus and relaxing. I got an 1/8th of this to try out and it’s great, just not outstanding for me. I would recommend trying it.