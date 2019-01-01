Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Prismatic Jack by Pilot Farms is a relaxing and happy hybrid strain. This cross of Jack Skellington and Prismatic offers a blissed-out mental state and energizing physical high that spurs creativity and lateral thought. The grower describes it as “the feeling after a massage or like stepping out of a hot spring after a nice, long soak.” Prismatic Jack’s terpene profile is a bouquet of pine and herbs nestled in beautiful dark purple buds.