Sativa

4.5 102 reviews

Jack Skellington

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 102 reviews

Jack Skellington

Jack Skellington by Subcool's The Dank is a 70% sativa cross between Killer Queen and Jack the Ripper. TGA sought out the most resin-heavy phenotypes of each parent for an ideal, crystal-coated offspring. With a fruity citrus and diesel aroma, Jack Skellington promises an intensely psychoactive experience that brings creativity and introspection to a new level. Jack Skellington flowers in 8 weeks indoors and thrives in sea of green (SOG) setups.

Effects

68 people reported 558 effects
Euphoric 60%
Creative 58%
Happy 58%
Uplifted 51%
Energetic 48%
Stress 36%
Depression 33%
Anxiety 30%
Pain 23%
Fatigue 17%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 20%
Anxious 8%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 7%

Reviews

102

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Killer Queen
parent
Second strain parent
Jack the Ripper
parent
Strain
Jack Skellington
Strain child
Prismatic Jack
child

Products with Jack Skellington

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Mob Boss, Timewreck, Somango, Jack Skellington, and Mother’s Helper
