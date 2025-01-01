stock photo similar to Professor Hinkle
Professor Hinkle
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
write a review
Professor Hinkle is a cannabis strain. Professor Hinkle comes from the top Colorado breeder, Cannarado and is a cross of Diablo OG x Snowman. Professor Hinkle brings together OG and GSC lines. Leave one of the first reviews of Professor Hinkle.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Professor HinkleOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Professor Hinkle products near you
Similar to Professor Hinkle near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—