Puffy Styx is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Puffy Styx is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Pyxy Styx. We are still learning about Puffy Styx's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Puffy Styx, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.