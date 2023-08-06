Pyxy Styx
Pyxy Styx is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Runtz. Pyxy Styx is 22.4% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pyxy Styx effects include euphoria, relaxation, and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pyxy Styx when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, chronic pain, and stress. Bred by Pharmicated, Pyxy Styx features flavors like sweet, fruity, and grape. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Pyxy Styx typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pyxy Styx, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Pyxy Styx strain effects
Pyxy Styx strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
