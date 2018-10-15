ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Punxsy Punch
  4. Reviews

Punxsy Punch reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Punxsy Punch.

Reviews

12

Avatar for Jackieclarke
Member since 2018
Found Punxsy Punch after experimenting for 1 1/2 years. Now it’s no longer available in PA. You spend a lot of money trying to find what’s best for you, then for it to disappear without any comparable product. Annoyed!!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Focused
Avatar for PhillyMMJ
Member since 2018
This has a strong sativa-like effect on me for being an indica cross. while it does provide a nice feeling in the eyes and relaxation throughout the body, it increases my heart rate and spikes my anxiety. I'm gonna try getting up and doing something to see if it helps but this is strange for being a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for orangejynx
Member since 2019
This was nice. Totally relaxed but not out. Good for just enjoying some music. It didn’t a little for my pain but if that’s the number one reason you’re looking, there’s better options. Didn’t really get the blueberry taste in my cartridge.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for SmokeyTommy
Member since 2019
Great body high, clear head, relaxing but not in the couch kind of relaxed. Phil the groundhog told me to check it out and boy was he right.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review
Avatar for JT_717
Member since 2019
Oil. Total body relaxation but with a clear head.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for KannibusKid420
Member since 2018
Got this in a shatter. Was Skeptical about this strain due to the fact that arousal was on the meter for effects. My skepticism was confirmed as I got a hard on, while coughing, not even 5 seconds after taking the dab. I don't have a significant other but had I did she would of been in trouble lo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Aroused
Avatar for billybless
Member since 2017
2nd time getting. Ceeper high for sure but not so much in vape consumption but it creeps. Great to work with. No stress when smoking this.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Misscruiser
Member since 2018
thought it would work well on chronic pain but just gave me euphoria some relaxation but didnt help with the pain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed