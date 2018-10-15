Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Punxsy Punch.
Reviews
12
Jackieclarke
Member since 2018
Found Punxsy Punch after experimenting for 1 1/2 years. Now it’s no longer available in PA. You spend a lot of money trying to find what’s best for you, then for it to disappear without any comparable product. Annoyed!!!!
This has a strong sativa-like effect on me for being an indica cross. while it does provide a nice feeling in the eyes and relaxation throughout the body, it increases my heart rate and spikes my anxiety. I'm gonna try getting up and doing something to see if it helps but this is strange for being a...
This was nice. Totally relaxed but not out. Good for just enjoying some music. It didn’t a little for my pain but if that’s the number one reason you’re looking, there’s better options. Didn’t really get the blueberry taste in my cartridge.
Got this in a shatter. Was Skeptical about this strain due to the fact that arousal was on the meter for effects.
My skepticism was confirmed as I got a hard on, while coughing, not even 5 seconds after taking the dab. I don't have a significant other but had I did she would of been in trouble lo...